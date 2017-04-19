© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Advocates Argue AEP's Newly Increased Rates Are Doing the Opposite of Saving Power

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 19, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT
American Electric Power (AEP)
AEP Webcast
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
AEP defends increasing rates

One of the state’s largest utility companies is proposing a change in the way they charge customers for their power. Consumer groups are objecting, but AEP Ohio says other changes will offset those costs. 

AEP wants to increase the fixed rate, or so-called customer charge, to ratepayer’s electric bills. It’s about a $10 hike per month. But they’re decreasing the cost of using power.

Consumer and environmental advocates argue this shift takes away the incentive to save power in order to lower electric bills.

AEP Vice President Marc Reitter counters that customers who conserve power will still see a positive impact on their bills.

“They should continue to save; we feel that this does not prohibit energy efficiency by any means,” Reitter says.

Reitter says this is a redesign of the way power is priced for the customer in order to match what he calls the “true cost of delivery.” Ohio’s other major utilities are also seeking to increase the fixed charge.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
