Environment & Energy

City of Green and County of Summit Provide Funds for NEXUS Opponents

Published April 17, 2017 at 11:09 AM EDT
map-NEXUS.png

For years, opponents of the proposed NEXUS pipeline across Ohio have been mounting legal challenges to block the multi-billion dollar project. Now, a northeast Ohio opposition group is getting some help with the legal costs from an area city. 

Gerard Neuenbaur
Credit City of Green website
/
City of Green website
Green Mayor Gerard Neugenbauer

Green is giving CORN -- the Coalition to Reroute NEXUS -- $10,000 to help it pursue a lawsuit against the federal agency that would approve NEXUS.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugenbauer, says the city is working on a different legal strategy but supporting residents with similar goals just makes sense.

“It helps them out in their battles and still allows us to pursue our own initiatives with some of the resources that we have, including additional funding from Summit County.

"The Summit County executive has offered us $25,000 for our efforts. So we have those resources for our attorney as well.”

Nuegenbauer is keeping the city’s legal plans under wraps. But, he says, like CORN, the objective is to get the proposed pipeline rerouted from populated areas and community assets like the wetlands in and around Green. 

Tags

Environment & EnergyNEXUSSpectra EnergyRover PipelineCORNCity of Green
