Environmental Advocates Worry About New Secondhand Smoke: Smog

House Democrats and environmental advocates are warning that smog in Ohio are elevated and that abandoning renewable energy standards will escalate that

Democratic Rep. Kent Smith of Euclid notes that activists warned secondhand smoke was a danger in the '80's, and eventually: “Enough data came out that policymakers that probably didn’t want to act eventually acted and the public health benefitted.”

He compares that to new data from Environment Ohio which found that 18 Ohio cities had at least 30 days of elevated smog pollution. The report says there’s a clear line between higher smog rates and lung and heart problems.

Smith says supporting the state’s renewable energy standards is the first step to cutting the smog.

But free market energy advocates argue breathing problems are not necessarily connected to just smog and say clean energy isn't a silver bullet anyway.