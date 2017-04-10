FirstEnergy Looks to Columbus for Relief for its Struggling Nuclear Plants

One of Ohio’s largest utilities is once again going to state lawmakers for a way to get a boost for its struggling power plants.

FirstEnergy wants state lawmakers to give it the ability to charge its customers about $5 more a month. The utility’s Jennifer Young says the company's struggling nuclear plants deserve a subsidy for emitting zero carbon.

“It’s the best interest of communities in the state, and while there may be a small premium for that we think that is the right thing to do.”

The bill in the Senate is the latest proposal FirstEnergy has suggested to help its bottom line. A plan to allow FirstEnergy to charge their customers more to help prop up struggling coal plants was struck down by federal regulators last year.

And FirstEnergy has said that it’s considering selling off all of its power plants in the next year or so if it can’t get these kinds of subsidies approved by lawmakers.