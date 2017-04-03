While Touring Amazon, Gov. Kasich Criticizes Ohio GOP Effort to Abandon Green Standards

Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, he took the opportunity to criticize a bill to change the state’s green energy requirements on electric utilities into voluntary goals.

Before the tour, Amazon’s Paul Misener talked about the company’s goal of getting 100 percent of its energy for its Ohio cloud computing operation from renewable sources. And Kasich had a message for Sen. Jay Hottinger, a Newark Republican, in the audience.

“Now it doesn’t make a lot of sense for the Legislature to take us back, senator, on the issue of renewables.”

Kasich vetoed a bill similar to the green-energy goals measure in December. The new bill passed the House by a veto-proof super-majority. The Senate would need 20 votes to override, and last year's similar bill got 18.