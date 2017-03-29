Ohio Sierra Club Says Green Energy Bill Could Stunt Solar Industry

An environmental group says Ohio is 11th among all states in jobs in the solar energy industry. But the group says a vote likely this week in the House to change the state’s energy requirements for electric utilities could change that.

The Solar Foundation’s job survey shows more than 5,800 solar jobs in Ohio now, with a 3% projected growth this year. But the Sierra Club says the proposal to change the state’s renewable energy benchmarks from requirements to goals could stall that.

Kristen Kubitza with the Ohio Chapter of the Sierra Club says she thinks the bill will pass the House but that the Senate and governor may have different ideas.

“So we are not expecting this to become law, not expecting it to pass out of the Senate, Gov. Kasich has been very firm.”

Kubitza notes Kasich has not been supportive of this bill, which is very similar to the one he vetoed just before the legislative session ended. But this time both chambers have veto-proof majorities and more time to override a possible rejection by the governor.