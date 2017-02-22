© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

High-Level Radioactive Waste May Be Transported on I-77

Published February 22, 2017 at 2:05 PM EST
Truck and container for lquid nuclear waste
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
The type of truck and container used for the nuclear waste

Trucks carrying highly radioactive nuclear waste from Canada may soon be rolling through northeast Ohio. They’ll be bound for a disposal site at an old cold-war atomic bomb plant in South Carolina.

Liquid nuclear waste transport cask

A decision was made at the 2007 Washington DC Nuclear Summit to “re-patriate” weapons-grade

Route possibilities
Credit google maps / http://radioactive-roads.weebly.com/
/
http://radioactive-roads.weebly.com/
Three possible routes for the nuclear waste transfer

Canadian anti-nuclear activist Gordon Edwards say that’s now to go to the Carolina site.  “They have a particular facility where they actually used to separate plutonium.  And that’s where the high level radioactive liquid from Chalk River is going.”

Half a dozen U.S. and Canadian environmental groups tried to block the shipments but lost in federal court. Trucks are expected to roll in the next few weeks.

The  U.S. Department of Energy has not commented on routes of the waste trucks.  However, the Peace Bridge at Buffalo, NY has been a point of entry in the past for nuclear material transfers from Chalk River to Savannah River, with the highway link to South Carolina then involving I-79  and/or I-77 --as stated in a May, 2013  Nuclear Regulatory Commission document. The document also indicates this is an approved route through May, 2018.

