International Joint Commission Recommends Action to Curb Microplastics in the Great Lakes

The International Joint Commission is calling for the U.S. and Canada to take action against micro-plastics in the Great Lakes.

The commission’s report recommends a binational plan for research, education and outreach. It also recommends a standardized scientific approach to sampling and finding out where the plastic is coming from.

Frank Bevacqua is a spokesman in the IJC’s Washington office. He says federal and state governments will need to work together.

“States certainly led the way on enacting bans on microbeads, which have now been banned from consumer products at the national level. So state do have a role to play."

Microplastic can come from products like shopping bags, cosmetics, and cigarette butts.

