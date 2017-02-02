AEP Offers High-Tech Tracking In A Power Outage

If the lights suddenly go out and the furnace is off, and you’re a customer of American Electric Power, there’s a new way to find out almost immediately what’s going on with your electrical service.

AEP has put a new interactive, service-outage map on the web. It’s updated every 15 minutes with information on where power is off, what’s being done to get it back on and how long the job is likely to take.

Spokeswoman Jessica Wright says, yes, you can access it even if your power is off.

“Our maps are mobile friendly and they can be accessed by your cell phone.And customers can view their map without logging into their account. So that’s a good plus. And then information is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The interactive map is searchable by zip code, neighborhood and street. Information about the new service is on AEP’s website.

The utility serves a million and a half customers in Ohio.