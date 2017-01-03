How Climate Change is Already Impacting The Great Lakes

Climate change is an issue of concern for many around the world. Scientists say that in the Great Lakes region, evidence of the change can be seen every day.

The Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center in Michigan specializes in climate change information specific to this area. Researcher Laura Briley says one sure sign of regional climate change can be found in the water.

“The lakes themselves are actually changing,” she said. “Water temperatures have been increasing and in some cases increasing at a faster rate than air temperatures.”

Briley says other signs of climate change in the Great Lakes basin include severe storms, increased precipitation and reduced ice cover on the lakes.

"In the last 30 or so years, we've seen a large increase in extreme precipitation events -- so more risk of flooding and runoff," she said.

For more information about the research at the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center visit http://glisa.umich.edu/

