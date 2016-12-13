EPA Issues Its Final Report on Fracking and Water Supply Safety

This week the U.S. EPA issued its full report on the potential risks of fracking to ground water. The study was mandated by Congress six years ago leaves some big questions unansered

The report did not settle the question of whether fracking does or does not pose a threat to drinking water. The agency’s summary cites too many gaps in available data to reach a definitive conclusion.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Paul Feezel is with Carroll County Concerned Citizens

Paul Feezel is with Carroll County Concerned Citizens. Carroll is one of the most fracked counties in Ohio, and an estimated 95 percent of its water for drinking and farming comes from ground water sources.

“This report kind of highlights again that: Here we are, years into this boom, and at the same time that drilling increases, we still have lots of unanswered questions about how we ensure safety or what to even look for.”

The EPA summary did list potentially risky practices that state and local regulators should watch for when monitoring fracking.