Ohio House Votes to Loosen Green Energy Standards

The House passed a bill that would stop the government from enforcing the increased use of green energy for three years.

Supporters say the bill still requires energy companies to increase the use of alternative resources. It just doesn’t mandate yearly increases.

But opponents say this plan keeps kicking the can down the road on policies that they say helped progress the state’s green energy industry.

That includes Republican Representative Mike Duffey of Worthington.

“We can do energy efficiency and renewables without making the mandates for Ohioans, without giving control to utilities and without planning such large incentives that utilities have turned these programs into profit centers.”

The bill is expected to pass the Senate by the end of the week.