Environment & Energy

Ohio House Votes to Loosen Green Energy Standards

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 6, 2016 at 6:00 PM EST
photo of a wind turbine
IBERDROLA RENEWABLES
Standards for increasing use of alternative resources could become optional.

The House passed a bill that would stop the government from enforcing the increased use of green energy for three years.

Supporters say the bill still requires energy companies to increase the use of alternative resources. It just doesn’t mandate yearly increases.  

But opponents say this plan keeps kicking the can down the road on policies that they say helped progress the state’s green energy industry.

That includes Republican Representative Mike Duffey of Worthington.

“We can do energy efficiency and renewables without making the mandates for Ohioans, without giving control to utilities and without planning such large incentives that utilities have turned these programs into profit centers.”

The bill is expected to pass the Senate by the end of the week.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
