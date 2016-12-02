Petricoff Resigns After PUCO Rejection

A top utilities watchdog, nominated to that spot by Gov. John Kasich, has stepped down after the GOP-dominated Senate rejected that appointment.

Republican Senate President Keith Faber says Howard Petricoff acted as an activist for other energy groups and would have too many conflicts of interest as a member of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

That’s why the Senate says it rejected Petricoff’s appointment to the PUCO, made by Kasich.

After Petricoff resigned from his post, Kasich’s office put out a statement saying he disagrees with the Senate’s decision and will set out again to find a qualified replacement.

PUCO Chair Asim Haque didn’t mince words in his statement, saying he was disappointed in the Senate and hopes it doesn’t scare away other talented people from looking to serve Ohio.