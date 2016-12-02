NEXUS Pipeline Would Not Have a Significant Environmental Impact According to Report

The NEXUS gas pipeline is not a done deal, but a federal environmental impact statement issued on Wednesday helps clear the way for the project’s construction.

The NEXUS gas pipeline could have some negative environmental effects, but mitigation measures could reduce the impact to “less than significant levels.” That’s according to the final environmental impact statement issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The proposed natural gas pipeline stretches across more than 255 miles from eastern Ohio through Stark, Medina and Lorain counties and into Michigan.

Part of the pipeline would pass on or near residential areas, wetlands and a day care in the city of Green in southern Summit County. The city proposed re-routing the line to a less populous area to the south. But FERC determined the alternate route didn’t provide “a significant environmental advantage.”

Green spokesperson Valerie Wolford says they’re disappointed.

"We’re going to continue to fight for property rights of our landowners here in Green and our residents. And we fully support them. Keep in mind we’re going everything we can within the power that we have. And unfortunately, because FERC is the ultimate ruling on this, they have the final say and that’s always been a challenge as a city to think we would have some jurisdiction and we don’t."

In a written statement, Spectra Energy, one of the NEXUS developers, called the environmental impact report “a critical milestone.”

FERC commissioners are now studying the pipeline proposal. A FERC spokesperson says there’s no time frame for making a decision.