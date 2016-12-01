© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Faber Says He Still Has Significant Concerns Over Kasich's PUCO Nominee

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 1, 2016 at 10:18 AM EST
Senate President Keith Faber
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Senate President Keith Faber says he hasn't had a chance to talk with Gov. Kasich about his concerns.

Among the things lawmakers are dealing with in this lame-duck session is whether the Senate will confirm a Democratic lawyer from Columbus to the commission that hears utility rate cases.

Senate President Keith Faber says he and his fellow Republicans have what he calls “significant concerns” about Howard Petricoff and said he wanted to talk to the governor about them, but hasn’t been able to.

“To me, it’s an institutional integrity issue first and foremost. Secondly, there are just concerns with Mr. Petrikoff in that role and the nature of the process.”

Faber hasn’t named specific examples of his concerns. But Petricoff has represented natural-gas companies in several PUCO cases. Petricoff was also involved in the controversial rate cases FirstEnergy and AEP brought involving their costly coal plants.

Environment & EnergyHoward PetricoffJohn KasichKeith FaberPUCOPublic Utilities Commission of Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
