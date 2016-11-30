Ohio House Moves to Change Renewable Energy Policy Again

The Ohio House is moving forward with a bill that once again changes the state’s green energy policy landscape – with a freeze on state green energy standards is set to expire at the end of the year.

The bill requires utilities to provide an increased amount of renewable energy by the year 2020, instead of smaller benchmarks each year for the next three years.

Ray Fakhoury with the Advanced Energy Economy, an advocate for the green energy industry, says this plan discourages companies from moving to Ohio because the state’s alternative energy policy is constantly changing.

“They can’t just have you come in and have the rug pulled out from underneath them once they’ve set up and they’re expected to operate under certain rules.”

Supporters of the bill say this gives more flexibility for utilities to meet the higher benchmark instead of finding low hanging fruit each year.