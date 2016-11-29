Freeze on Ohio's Green Energy Standards Likely to Continue

The fight over the future of Ohio’s energy policies for the next three years is just about over.

It’s likely state lawmakers will pass a bill that would essentially continue a freeze of the green energy standards that require utilities to meet benchmarks each year.

As Republican Sen.Troy Balderson of Zanesville points out, Ohio has already reached the renewable energy capacity the state initially set out to achieve, without a mandate in place.

“They’re already doing it…these companies are investing in clean energy. They have the same perspective I have: use it all.”

Opponents argue that Balderson is only looking at half of the picture. They want to see the standards come back to ensure that utilities do in fact put that renewable energy on the grid.