© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

FirstEnergy Lobbies for Re-Regulation, Saying It Can't Compete In An Open Market

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 17, 2016 at 10:51 PM EST
photo of FirstEnergy building
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
FirstEnergy isn't sure what to do with its coal and nuclear plants.

One of Ohio’s largest energy companies could be closing or selling all of its power plants within the next two years.

FirstEnergy, given the current economic and regulatory climate, is reviewing what to do with its coal and nuclear plants. It says it has three options: sell the plants, close them or keep them under the condition that the state changes its regulatory framework.

FirstEnergy’s Doug Colafella says that third option would mean turning away from Ohio’s current deregulated industry. “[We want to] take some control back and be able to look at long-term planning. What’s the right mix of power generating facilities that we need in the state?”

FirstEnergy generates about 5,000 megawatts of power that could light up about 5 million Ohio homes.

Tags

Environment & EnergyFirstEnergyutilitiesregulationcoal
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content