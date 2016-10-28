Migrating Birds Versus Renewable Energy

Angry birders may be going after the Ohio Air National Guard in court.

Ohio’s Black Swamp Observatory and “American Bird Conservancy” in Washington, D.C., say they’ll sue if the Air National Guard builds a wind turbine at Camp Perry. They say, a churning blade 200-feet above the Lake Erie shore could impact some of the most important bird migration routes in the Americas.

Stephanie Beougher, the public information officer for the Adjutant General’s Department, said in a statement saying environmental assessments for the turbine are under review and if the project goes forward it will be “done in compliance with regulatory and legal requirements.”

The idea of a wind turbine to help Camp Perry meet alternative energy mandates came up two years ago, but the National Guard shelved it at that time due to opposition.