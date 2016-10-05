Great Lakes Project Heads to the Niagara River

Environmental groups are working to revive habitats along the Great Lakes corridor, and reducing storm-water runoff could have a huge payoff. Efforts are currently underway in Western New York.

The issue of storm water runoff has plagued waterways in Great Lakes states for years. Areas like Toronto on Lake Ontario, the Buffalo River in Western New York and the Maumee River in Ohio are just a few examples.

A tributary along the Niagara River in Western New York will be receiving more than a 100 new trees and vegetation. It's all in an effort to reduce storm-water runoff into the creek.

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper is spearheading the project at Gill Creek in Niagara Falls.

"Restoring shoreline ecosystems is a critical component in our efforts to protect water quality," said Chris Murawski, director of community engagement for Riverkeeper. "These trees will capture storm water runoff before it enters the creek and will strengthen the shoreline preventing future erosion."

The project was funded through the US Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The GLRI funds hundreds of projects that promote habitat restoration and wild life protection.

