U.S. Department of Energy Looking for Public Input on Lake Erie Wind Turbines

The U.S. Department of Energy is looking for the public’s input on what would be the country’s very first fresh water wind farm.

The project known as Icebreaker, consists of six wind turbines located 8 to 10 miles offshore north of Cleveland.

Lorry Wagner, president of the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, says it's a small demonstration project with the goal of increasing Great Lakes participation in the offshore wind industry. The industry made great strides this year, as the nation's very first offshore wind farm is set to be in operation by the end of the year in the Atlantic Ocean near Rhode Island.

"There's a large interested in the Atlantic coast for more projects, well we want the Midwest to compete for those projects as well," he said.

Project opponent Suzanne Albright with Great Lakes Wind Truth says the project could be harmful to the area.

"It's the greatest fresh water source on earth," she said. "And to clutter it and litter it with something as useless and short lived as industrial wind turbines. The whole thing is pointless."

Government agencies are calling for the public's input. Written comments and questions can be submitted now through October 21st.

Comments and questions to:

U.S. DOE, Golden Field Office, NEPA Division

15013 Denver West Parkway

Golden Colorado 80401

Email: projecticebreaker@ee.doe.gov

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO Buffalo, ideastream Cleveland and WXXI Rochester