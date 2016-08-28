© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

PUCO Orders a Fee Removed from Dayton Power and Light Bills

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 28, 2016 at 7:19 PM EDT
photo of PUCO logo
PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OF OHIO

Some power customers are going to see a decrease in their monthly electric bills thanks to a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court. 

For the second time this year, the Supreme Court decided that attaching a fee to electric bills known as the service stability rider or transition revenue was unlawful.

First it happened to AEP and then to Dayton Power and Light. Now the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has ordered DP&L to strike that rider from its bills, which will save an average customer more than $3 a month.

The companies had argued that they needed the extra fee to add padding as they transitioned to market based pricing.

FirstEnergy has no such charge. Although the PUCO acted on the DP&L case, it’s still working on AEP’s. 

Tags

Environment & EnergyDayton Power and LightPublic Utilities Commission of OhioAEPelectric utilities regulation
