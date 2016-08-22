Canton Health Department Opens Site to Take Household Hazardous Waste

The Canton Health Department is set to open the city’s Recycling Center Tuesday.

The center is the only household hazardous waste disposal site in Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties, and the only one in the state run by a local health department.

Mark Adams, the environmental health director for the department, says the center will the center will accept products including pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs, and items containing mercury.

“Give us a shot. Don’t let it go to a landfill. There’s only so much ground water that we have and we have to protect it for the future. This is not coming out of their (Canton residents’) tax dollars. Just give us a call, come down, we’ll make it as easy as possible, we’ll pull it out and keep as much out of our environment as possible.”

The site cannot take latex or oil-based paints.

Appointments for disposal can be made on Tuesdays or Thursdays through the Canton Health Department at 330-430-7869.