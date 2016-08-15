Public Comment Sought on Nexus Pipeline Route

Meetings that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are now using to gather public comment on the controversial Nexus natural gas pipeline project in northern Ohio are themselves drawing controversy.

NEXUS needs FERC approval to be built. There is land-owner opposition across Ohio, so FERC is gathering public comment, but not with town hall style meetings: too many people are expected. The agency’s Tamara Young-Allen says tables will be set up for take-a-turn, one-on-ones with FERC staffers.

“A lot of people don’t like to speak in front of an audience. Or they hold a view that’s different. They feel intimidated and do not want to speak. This way they can say their say.”

NEXUS opponent Paul Geirosky doesn’t like that idea.

“I believe what they’ve done here has the opposite effect. People feel this is just another example of big government not being responsive to their specific needs.”

The next FERC public comment sessions in the region are in Elyria tomorrow evening, and Wadsworth Wednesday evening.