Environment & Energy

Kasich Executive Order Creates Oil and Gas Drilling Emergency Response System

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 9, 2016 at 5:08 PM EDT
photo of Gov. Kasich's oil and gas drilling executive order
OHIO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. 

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7 emergency hotline for oil and gas companies.

Calling the number is a one-stop-shop that will connect the drilling operation with state services from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Environmental Protection Agency to the State Fire Marshal.

ODNR’s Steve Irwin says this takes the guess work out of who should be called first.

“When minutes matter, a common sense phone call of one call, that makes all the difference,” Irwin said.

Advocates with the Ohio Environmental Council say they’re encouraged and believe a quicker response protects the public and the environment.

Environment & EnergyOhio Department of Natural ResourcesSteve Irwinoil and gasdrilling
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
