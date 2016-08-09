Kasich Executive Order Creates Oil and Gas Drilling Emergency Response System

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies.

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7 emergency hotline for oil and gas companies.

Calling the number is a one-stop-shop that will connect the drilling operation with state services from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Environmental Protection Agency to the State Fire Marshal.

ODNR’s Steve Irwin says this takes the guess work out of who should be called first.

“When minutes matter, a common sense phone call of one call, that makes all the difference,” Irwin said.

Advocates with the Ohio Environmental Council say they’re encouraged and believe a quicker response protects the public and the environment.