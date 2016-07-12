FERC's Report on the Nexus Pipeline Through Ohio is Mostly Positive

The NEXUS pipeline proposed for northern Ohio got mostly, though not entirely, good news in the latest report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That’s an agency that must give it’s OK before the project can go forward.

FERC says in a 1,500 page review that NEXUS appears unlikely to pose undue environmental risks and the bevy of alternative routes proposed for it by opponents can nearly all be set aside as non-compelling.

Credit WKSU / WKSU Paul Gierosky says his group will go further with alternatives

But, not all. It ordered the company to re-examine one alternative near the city of Green. Paul Gierosky of CORN, the Coalition to Reroute Nexus, says that’s a rare opening and the group is going to go for it directly with FERC.

“You can’t be against something; you have to be for something. So, what we’ve already started doing is making a careful and honest evaluation of the alternate route. We’re doing it in conjunction with, and with resources provided by, the City of Green.”

NEXUS will carry natural gas from Ohio’s Utica shale wells to Michigan where it will be piped on to Canada.