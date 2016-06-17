© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Ohio EPA Gets Public Input On Rover Pipeline

Published June 17, 2016 at 6:23 PM EDT
Ohio EPA Public Hearing Wooster
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Citizen Gathered in Wooster for Ohio EPA Rover Hearing

The Ohio EPA is gathering public input on the proposed Rover natural gas pipeline across northern Ohio. The agency is focusing on compressor stations needed along the transmission system.

The EPA is holding hearings in communities near the planned pumping stations for Rover, which will run from Columbiana County to Michigan. 

At a meeting in Wooster -- the third session of five this month -- Kathie Jones of Medina asked the EPA's  Mike Hopkins  if it’s true that Rover will be ‘self-monitoring’ its emissions.  

Kathie Jones of Medina
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Kathie Jones of Sustainable Media County questioned who will be monitoring the pipeline.

“So, they’re keeping the record? You don’t come out and check; they’re telling you what they have?” she asked.

OEPA Officials Answer Questions
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
OEPA Officials (l to r) Mike Settles, Kurt Princic, Mike Hopkins, Zorica Dajanovic are holding five public hearings.

Hopkins acknowledged, “We don’t have somebody there all the time. But we do inspections. So, it’s not really accurate to say that it’s all based on the company. There are a lot of records that they have to keep.

"And, by law, if they fail to do that they’ll be in a heap of trouble. But, you’re right, we don’t have somebody there all the time.”

The fourth and fifth public sessions will be in Harrison and Defiance counties.  

Tags

Environment & EnergyRover PipelineNEXUSOhio EPA PipelinesSustainable Medina CountyKathie Jones
Related Content