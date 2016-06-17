Ohio EPA Gets Public Input On Rover Pipeline

The Ohio EPA is gathering public input on the proposed Rover natural gas pipeline across northern Ohio. The agency is focusing on compressor stations needed along the transmission system.

The EPA is holding hearings in communities near the planned pumping stations for Rover, which will run from Columbiana County to Michigan.

At a meeting in Wooster -- the third session of five this month -- Kathie Jones of Medina asked the EPA's Mike Hopkins if it’s true that Rover will be ‘self-monitoring’ its emissions.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Kathie Jones of Sustainable Media County questioned who will be monitoring the pipeline.

“So, they’re keeping the record? You don’t come out and check; they’re telling you what they have?” she asked.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU OEPA Officials (l to r) Mike Settles, Kurt Princic, Mike Hopkins, Zorica Dajanovic are holding five public hearings.

Hopkins acknowledged, “We don’t have somebody there all the time. But we do inspections. So, it’s not really accurate to say that it’s all based on the company. There are a lot of records that they have to keep.

"And, by law, if they fail to do that they’ll be in a heap of trouble. But, you’re right, we don’t have somebody there all the time.”

The fourth and fifth public sessions will be in Harrison and Defiance counties.