Kasich Says Ohio's New Natural Resource Law Will Save Money and Lives

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill that streamlines many functions of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The legislation is being touted as a way to save money and lives.

Kasich says the bill he’s signed will move some of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ responsibilities into other departments to consolidate services and avoid duplication.

“We are going to put more money into things people really want, like clean bathrooms, which we are already doing. And at the same time, the public is going to be safer,” Kasich said.

Kasich says, as one result of the new law, watercraft officers and those on land will work together to provide better protection for visitors at the state’s parks.