Environmental Advocates Are Impressed With Ohio's New Water-Testing Bill

Environmental advocates are touting a new law that they say strengthens water testing rules and adds accountability. But they say there’s still more work to do.

The bill Gov. John Kasich just signed makes Ohio one of the best states when it comes to cracking down on lead in water, according to Melanie Houston of the Ohio Environmental Council.

But she says state officials will need to team up with leaders from around the country to fix the nationwide problem.

“And I think as a nation we have to have this really important discussion about how are we going to upgrade our aging water infrastructure, which includes lead pipes and in some cases includes wooden pipes if you can believe it,” Houston said.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s drinking water infrastructure a D on its report card.