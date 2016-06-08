Backers Predict $3 Billion in Savings With Shift to Wind Power

A new analysis by a wind-energy trade group shows that boosting wind energy production in Ohio could save electricity customers $3 billion over the next 15 years.

That’s according to a report released Friday by the Wind Energy Foundation.

Energy analyst Cathy Kunkel says as the cost of running coal and nuclear plants continues to grow, wind and solar power is getting cheaper.

“These renewable energies are really becoming mainstream and becoming increasingly cost competitive,” says Kunkel.

Kunkel says lifting a freeze state lawmakers implemented on renewable energy mandates and removing stringent setbacks on wind turbines are needed to realize the savings.

The report also says wind energy projects started now can take advantage of federal tax credits set to expire in 2019.