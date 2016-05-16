Countryside Conservancy Kicks Off Highland Square Farmers' Market and Montrose Food Swap This Week

The Countryside Conservancy is kicking off its Highland Square Farmers’ Market for the season with a party this week at the Akron Art Museum.

The Thursday afternoon markets return for the summer, with more than a dozen vendors including, for the first time, Akron-based Oak Tree Farms Hydroponics. The first Highland Square market of the season will be followed by a party at the Akron Art Museum. One of the museums current exhibits is SNACK, which takes a lighthearted look at food and the places to buy it.

Also this week, the Countryside Conservancy hosts a silent-auction “Food Swap” at the Montrose Mustard Seed Market on Tuesday.

The Countryside Conservancy opened its Howe Meadow Saturday markets earlier this month.