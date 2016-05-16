© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Countryside Conservancy Kicks Off Highland Square Farmers' Market and Montrose Food Swap This Week

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 16, 2016 at 9:34 AM EDT
photo of farmers' market
COUNTRYSIDE CONSERVANCY

The Countryside Conservancy is kicking off its Highland Square Farmers’ Market for the season with a party this week at the Akron Art Museum.

The Thursday afternoon markets return for the summer, with more than a dozen vendors including, for the first time, Akron-based Oak Tree Farms Hydroponics. The first Highland Square market of the season will be followed by a party at the Akron Art Museum. One of the museums current exhibits is SNACK, which takes a lighthearted look at food and the places to buy it.

Also this week, the Countryside Conservancy hosts a silent-auction “Food Swap” at the Montrose Mustard Seed Market on Tuesday.

The Countryside Conservancy opened its Howe Meadow Saturday markets earlier this month.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
