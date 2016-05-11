Cleveland Clinic Creates $7.5 Million Green Revolving Fund

Cleveland Clinic has established a $7.5 million green revolving fund, which focuses on renewable energy initiatives.

The announcement was made during this week’s annual Better Buildings Summit in Washington D.C.

The system works by pulling money from the fund initially and replenishes it later on with savings from reduced energy consumption.

Jon Utech of the Clinic’s Office for a Healthy Environment says using the fund could even mean lower costs for patients in the long run.

“Everybody wins," Utech said. "We’re using less energy, we’re making the environment cleaner, and we’re able to use more valuable resources toward patient care.”

Cleveland Clinic hopes to reduce its energy use by 20 percent by 2020 as a part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge.