© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Ohio Department of Agriculture Removes 10 Exotic Animals From a Stark County Farm

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 4, 2016 at 8:55 PM EDT
photo of Cyndi Hunstman
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

  One of the farms that supplied live tiger mascots for Massillon High School has been raided by authorities.

Stump Hill Farm in Perry Township had been trying to gain Zoological Association of America certification.

In 2012, the state passed a law banning ownership of exotic or potentially dangerous animals. Stump Hill said it was an educational facility which should be exempt. Among other things, the farm supplied Obie the Tiger, the mascot for Massillon’s football team.

Ohio Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Erika Hawkins says the certification was denied earlier this year.

“We recently got information from the owner that the application for membership had been denied. So there doesn't appear to be any path forward toward that accreditation."

The Department of Agriculture came today to confiscate the animals.

“Five tigers, two cougars, two baboons and a chimpanzee. They will be moved, temporarily, to the state's holding facility."

And from there, Hawkins says the animals will get permanent homes in sanctuaries -- a process that has already started but can sometimes take more than a month. She adds that the department has no jurisdiction over non-exotic animals at Stump Hill, such as camels.

Stump Hill Farm did not return a call for comment.

Tags

Environment & EnergyStump Hill FarmObie the Tigerexotic animals
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia