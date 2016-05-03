© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Brown Pushes for Funding to Test Water in Schools for Lead

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 3, 2016 at 7:01 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
U.S. SENATE

Democratic U.S. Sen.  Sherrod Brown is calling on the federal government to give Ohio’s school districts money to test for lead in drinking water. 

After the crisis involving lead in drinking water in Flint, Mich., Brown says he’s concerned about the quality of drinking water in Ohio’s schools – especially after news that high lead levels have been found in water in schools in Granville and Sebring.

“We should have a requirement that school districts do in fact test for lead in children’s drinking fountains and the federal government should help pay for that.”

Brown says lead exposure can leave children with lifelong health issues. Brown’s bill that would create a new grant program to conduct regular water testing is awaiting a vote by the U.S. Senate.

Tags

Environment & EnergyleadSebring
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
