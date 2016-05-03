Brown Pushes for Funding to Test Water in Schools for Lead

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling on the federal government to give Ohio’s school districts money to test for lead in drinking water.

After the crisis involving lead in drinking water in Flint, Mich., Brown says he’s concerned about the quality of drinking water in Ohio’s schools – especially after news that high lead levels have been found in water in schools in Granville and Sebring.

“We should have a requirement that school districts do in fact test for lead in children’s drinking fountains and the federal government should help pay for that.”

Brown says lead exposure can leave children with lifelong health issues. Brown’s bill that would create a new grant program to conduct regular water testing is awaiting a vote by the U.S. Senate.