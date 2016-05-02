Bolivar Dam in Tuscarawas County Fully Reopens After Illegal Chemical Dumping

The Bolivar Dam in Tuscarawas County has reopened after a partial shutdown last week due to three separate cases of illegal dumping of chemicals.

Ohio EPA spokesman James Lee says the agency partially closed the dam after the unknown substances killed thousands of fish in the Bear Run. Water from the Bear Run eventually makes its way into the Tuscarawas River.

“It slows down the flow of the water and allows for a natural dilution of the spill," Lee said. "It’s a common technique that is used.”

Both the Ohio and U.S. EPA are continuing to investigate the chemicals and who’s responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio EPA hotline at 1-800-282-9378.