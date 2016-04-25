Medina County Residents, NEXUS Pipeline Officials Take Their Fight to Appeals Court

The 9th District Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments Tuesday from Medina County residents and the company behind the NEXUS pipeline.

The arguments will focus on whether or not NEXUS needs permission from landowners to enter their property for surveying purposes.

The hearing comes less than a year after a Medina County judge ruled in favor of the company.

Youngstown attorney Alan Wenger says under Ohio law, NEXUS has the right to access private property and believes an appeals ruling won’t side with residents.

“I they just are taking the strategy that they are going to battle this at every front along the way," Wenger said. "Whether win or lose, they are going to make it as tough as they can on NEXUS and make it clear that they don’t want them around. But the law is there and everyone has to play by the rules.”

Nexus wants to build a pipeline from near the Pennsylvania boarder, through Stark, Summit and Medina counties and around Lake Erie into Ontario.