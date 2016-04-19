© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

State of the Air Report Shows Improvements in Northeast Ohio's Air Quality

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published April 19, 2016 at 10:42 PM EDT
smoke_stack_-_dave_sizer_cc_flickr.jpg
DAVE SIZER
/
FLICKR CC

Large parts of Ohio were under air quality warnings this week, and Columbus issued its first ever smog alert in April as temperatures spiked on Monday.

But a report released today shows that overall, air quality in Northeast Ohio is improving.

The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report today.  It’s a county-by-county look at ozone and particulate pollution.

lyndsay-moseley-alexander_0.jpg
Credit AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION
/
AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION
Lyndsay Moseley is director of the American Lung Association's Healthy Air Campaign. She says air quality in Northeast Ohio is improving but more work needs to be done.

Lyndsay Moseley is director of the association’s Healthy Air Campaign.  She says although it still received a failing grade this year, the air quality in Cuyahoga County has been steadily improving.

“It’s good news compared to last year in the Cleveland area. In fact, it’s the best year round particle pollution that the Cleveland area has ever seen."

 Moseley says the trend is moving in the right direction, but problems remain.

“The Cleveland and Akron area is still among the top 25 most polluted cities for their year-round particle pollution -  11th most polluted in the county.” 

Moseley says tiny particles from the burning of fossil fuels lodge in our lungs and can lead to asthma, lung cancer and heart disease.

The good news is that Cleveland experienced the best year-round particle pollution ever.

Moseley credits stricter guidelines on vehicle emissions and coal-fired plants for the improvements.

But she says, a warming climate could lead to worsening air quality unless further steps are taken.

Tags

Environment & EnergyAmerican Lung AssociationState of the Airair pollutionozone
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair