Stark Officials Drink From the Tailpipe of Clean Burning Hydrogen Bus

Transportation officials are touting a new age in public transit with the use of buses that run on hydrogen.

Kirt Conrad, executive director of the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, or SARTA, says the emissions from their public transit system's new hydrogen bus is so clean you can drink it. So he did, toasting, “to Ohio!”

The water in his cup dripped directly from the bus’s tailpipe.

SARTA will have 10 of these vehicles in circulation, nine in Canton and one on Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus.

“We're trying to position Ohio as a leader in this industry as the new wave of transportation technology takes place," says Conrad.

SARTA’s new bus is part of a $15 million effort from Ohio EPA grants to help local agencies transition to cleaner fuel.