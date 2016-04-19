© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Stark Officials Drink From the Tailpipe of Clean Burning Hydrogen Bus

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 19, 2016 at 7:52 PM EDT
officials_drink_bus_water_0.png
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Transportation officials are touting a new age in public transit with the use of buses that run on hydrogen. 

Kirt Conrad, executive director of the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, or SARTA, says the emissions from their public transit system's new hydrogen bus is so clean you can drink it. So he did, toasting, “to Ohio!”

The water in his cup dripped directly from the bus’s tailpipe.

SARTA will have 10 of these vehicles in circulation, nine in Canton and one on Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus.

“We're trying to position Ohio as a leader in this industry as the new wave of transportation technology takes place," says Conrad.

SARTA’s new bus is part of a $15 million effort from Ohio EPA grants to help local agencies transition to cleaner fuel.

Tags

Environment & EnergySARTAHyrdogen Fuel CellFuel CellStark State College of Technology
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow