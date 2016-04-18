New Delays for Ohio's Clean Energy Standards

State lawmakers are coming up on a deadline on whether to change the law on green energy and renewable standards for utilities, or to leave it alone and let those standards go back into effect.

A law passed in 2014 froze those renewable energy requirements for power companies for a two year period, expiring this year. A bill from Republican Sen. Bill Seitz of Cincinnati would stop what he calls those “mandates” from taking effect another three years.

“I am not a believer in socialism. This is not Bernie Sanders-ville. And I do not appreciate or favor mandates on our businesses and our residents to pay for stuff that they don’t voluntarily wish to do.”

Seitz says the bill implements the recommendations of a lawmaker study committee, including counting more sources as renewable and promoting energy efficiency and weatherization. Gov. John Kasich has called the committee’s recommendations unacceptable.