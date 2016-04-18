© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

New Delays for Ohio's Clean Energy Standards

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 18, 2016 at 4:30 PM EDT
photo of Blue Creek Wind Farm turbine
IBERDOLA RENWABLES

State lawmakers are coming up on a deadline on whether to change the law on green energy and renewable standards for utilities, or to leave it alone and let those standards go back into effect. 

A law passed in 2014 froze those renewable energy requirements for power companies for a two year period, expiring this year.  A bill from Republican Sen. Bill Seitz of Cincinnati would stop what he calls those “mandates” from taking effect another three years. 

“I am not a believer in socialism. This is not Bernie Sanders-ville. And I do not appreciate or favor mandates on our businesses and our residents to pay for stuff that they don’t voluntarily wish to do.”

Seitz says the bill implements the recommendations of a lawmaker study committee, including counting more sources as renewable and promoting energy efficiency and weatherization. Gov. John Kasich has called the committee’s recommendations unacceptable.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland.
