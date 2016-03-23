Clean Energy is Contributing to Ohio's Economy

Clean energy is thriving in Ohio, according to a new jobs report. But advocates say the green energy industry can do more, with help from lawmakers.

The report says more than 100,000 people work in the clean energy industry in Ohio.

Ian Adams with Clean Energy Trust, one of the groups that put out the report, says many are manufacturing jobs supporting the use of renewable energy in other states. And Adams adds that there would be even more jobs if Ohio brought back the green-energy standards it froze last year.

“Just because Ohio is good in manufacturing and is a significant player in economies around the country doesn’t mean that Ohio shouldn’t have a robust clean-energy portfolio in its own state as well.”

If lawmakers don’t do anything else with the standards, the freeze ends at the end of this year and the standards go back into place next year.