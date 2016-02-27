Ohio Environmental Group Takes Its Mission to the Political Arena

Big oil and coal companies have been known for making major campaign contributions. Now an environmental group wants to beat those companies at their own game.

The Ohio Environmental Council has created a political arm with a new action fund that can raise money and campaign for or against candidates running for elected office.

As Fund Director Aryeh Alex explains, this is a way to fight fire with fire on the campaign trail.

“There have been many interest -- anti-environment interests and big polluters and corporations that have invested a lot of resources in supporting candidates and giving elected officials and decision-makers policies that are not great for our environment,” says Alex.

Alex says the action fund will help give environmentalists a voice before people cast their votes.