Environment & Energy
Ohio Environmental Group Takes Its Mission to the Political Arena

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 27, 2016 at 10:59 AM EST
Big oil and coal companies have been known for making major campaign contributions. Now an environmental group wants to beat those companies at their own game.

The Ohio Environmental Council has created a political arm with a new action fund that can raise money and campaign for or against candidates running for elected office.

As Fund Director Aryeh Alex explains, this is a way to fight fire with fire on the campaign trail.

“There have been many interest -- anti-environment interests and big polluters and corporations that have invested a lot of resources in supporting candidates and giving elected officials and decision-makers policies that are not great for our environment,” says Alex.

Alex says the action fund will help give environmentalists a voice before people cast their votes.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
