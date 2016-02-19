Federal Grants Provide Help for Ohio Farmers in Cutting Runoff

Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful algae.

Millions of dollars are up for grabs to livestock farmers who want to build more storage facilities for manure. The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is earmarked for farmers in the Lake Erie Western Basin.

Brett Gates with the Ohio Department of Agriculture says farmers recognize their role in controlling runoff and want to be part of the solution.

“This is a step they can take through this partnership that we have with Michigan and Indiana, tristate Western Lake Erie Basin phosphorus reduction initiative.”

Storing manure from livestock farms can ensure that phosphorous is used on a more planned schedule instead of running off the land.