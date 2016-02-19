© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Federal Grants Provide Help for Ohio Farmers in Cutting Runoff

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 19, 2016 at 3:54 PM EST
photo of Display of nutrient management strategies
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful algae. 

Millions of dollars are up for grabs to livestock farmers who want to build more storage facilities for manure. The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is earmarked for farmers in the Lake Erie Western Basin.

Brett Gates with the Ohio Department of Agriculture says farmers recognize their role in controlling runoff and want to be part of the solution.

“This is a step they can take through this partnership that we have with Michigan and Indiana, tristate Western Lake Erie Basin phosphorus reduction initiative.”

Storing manure from livestock farms can ensure that phosphorous is used on a more planned schedule instead of running off the land.

Tags

Environment & Energyalgaetoxic algae bloomsLake Erie
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content