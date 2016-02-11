© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

A "Waste Mall" is Proposed in Medina County

Published February 11, 2016 at 10:02 PM EST
A private company wants to take over much of the Medina County central waste-disposal system to create a for-profit recycling and re-purposing operation.

The county is hiring a third-party consulting firm to evaluate the proposal from Optivia Group of Cleveland.

County Sanitary Engineer Amy Lyon-Galvin says that’s because the plan is intriguing, but unusual.

“They would be the first development, which they’ve coined as the waste mall, where they would partner with existing businesses that serve particular sectors of waste-to-new product -- as a means of re-use, or recycle, and (to) reduce outbound waste going to landfill, and instead create a marketable product.”

She says the evaluation should be done by the middle of next month and Medina County’s Solid Waste Disposal Committee will then undertake further consideration of the Optivia plan.  

