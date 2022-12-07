Environment & Energy

-
Conservationists say a sustainable fishing program has helped the recovery of the local pirarucu — which can be up to 10-feet long and weigh 450 pounds.
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
Florida's barrier reef has lost 95% of its coral over the last half-century. Researchers, activists and government agencies are working to restore the reefs and ensure their long-term survival.
The online tool tracks power plants, oil refineries, large ships and other sources of greenhouse gases. Gore plans to expand the tracker to observe every major source of emissions.
The President said the United States is cutting its greenhouse gas emissions, and promised again to give more money to developing countries on the front lines of climate change.
World leaders are discussing how to get climate change under control, but new reports show the post-pandemic rebound and war in Ukraine are driving emissions even higher.
Northeast Ohio voters passed the Cleveland Metroparks levy Tuesday that will fund park and zoo expansions in the region, but increase property taxes by about $27 for every $100,000 of home valuation.
World leaders are meeting in Egypt for the next two weeks to talk about reining in climate change and paying for its deadly effects. Here's what you need to know.
While scientists studied a coral reef ecosystem in the South Pacific, rising temperatures led them to believe it was doomed. Then, something miraculous happened.
Cuyahoga voters will elect a new county executive on Nov. 8. The two candidates, Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne, have differing stances on mobility and public transit.
The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an ominous sign.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is listing the penguins native to Antarctica as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.