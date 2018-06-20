Employer Matching Gifts
Many employers help qualifying non-profit organizations by matching employee contributions. Matching gifts are a simple way to double – or sometimes triple – your support for WKSU!
If you don’t know if your employer participates in a matching gift program, go to www.kent.edu/match and enter the company’s name. Information will be provided and you may be able to download a form. Otherwise, request a matching gifts form from your Human Resources or Business departments.
Contact WKSU’s Membership Department with any questions:
Mon. – Fri., 8 AM – 5 PM
330-672-3114
You may need WKSU's tax ID:
34-6576307
Mail your completed form to:
Matching Gifts
WKSU
PO BOX 5190
Kent, OH 44242-0001