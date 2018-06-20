Employer Matching Gifts

Many employers help qualifying non-profit organizations by matching employee contributions. Matching gifts are a simple way to double – or sometimes triple – your support for WKSU!

If you don’t know if your employer participates in a matching gift program, go to www.kent.edu/match and enter the company’s name. Information will be provided and you may be able to download a form. Otherwise, request a matching gifts form from your Human Resources or Business departments.

Contact WKSU’s Membership Department with any questions:

Mon. – Fri., 8 AM – 5 PM

330-672-3114

membership@wksu.org

You may need WKSU's tax ID:

34-6576307

Mail your completed form to:

Matching Gifts

WKSU

PO BOX 5190

Kent, OH 44242-0001