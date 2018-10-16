© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elevations

Final_Elevations-05.png

Elevations

Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.



Ways to Connect

Elevations is a weekly radio show presented Saturdays at 7 a.m. on WKSU. Hosted by Dr. Amy Reynolds, dean of the College of Communication and Information, Elevations features interviews with Kent State University faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends. Through engaging conversations, we are telling the story of Kent State’s upward trajectory made possible by the innovative spirit and boundless energy of our community members.

Load More