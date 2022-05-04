Election 2022
2022 is a big election year in Ohio. Voters statewide will pick a new U.S. Senator to replace Rob Portman who's retiring. They face a decision on who will be governor for the next four years along with four other executive positions. There are several state supreme court races, all 15 congressional seats, the entire Ohio House of Representatives and half the Ohio Senate. And of course, there are also plenty of local races and issues.
The candidates have different messages but one thing in common: the voters they’re trying to lure in.
Support for libraries proved to be strong in Ohio, based on Election Day results.
The Republican and Democratic candidates who won the gubernatorial primary have very different views on the issue of abortion.
Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Nan Whaley are set to square off in the November general election for Ohio governor.
After separate primary battles, J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan are set as the major party nominees for Ohio's U.S. Senate race.
Voters across the state cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, deciding which Ohio congressional district candidates will go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election.
The redrawn district encompasses all of Summit County, much of Stark County and a sliver of Portage County.
Three Democrats, including one incumbent, will face three Republican justices in what could be big races this fall.
The primary result sets up a showdown between two candidates who have been campaigning since 2021.
U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown fended off a challenge from Nina Turner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, clearing her biggest hurdle on the road to winning a full term in Congress.