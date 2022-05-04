Election 2022

2022 is a big election year in Ohio. Voters statewide will pick a new U.S. Senator to replace Rob Portman who's retiring. They face a decision on who will be governor for the next four years along with four other executive positions. There are several state supreme court races, all 15 congressional seats, the entire Ohio House of Representatives and half the Ohio Senate. And of course, there are also plenty of local races and issues.



You can find the latest stories on the campaigns here.