Election 2021

Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb outraised and outspent his opponent Kevin Kelley in the weeks leading up to and following the Sept. 14 primary, according to new unaudited fundraising disclosures released Thursday by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Bibb’s campaign reported almost $523,000 in contributions and nearly $429,000 in expenditures between Aug. 26 and Oct. 13. Kelley raised more than $416,000 and spent more than $330,000.