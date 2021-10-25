Election 2021
And as with many things these days, politics are playing a role in the controversy over who gets elected to public school boards this November.
Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb outraised and outspent his opponent Kevin Kelley in the weeks leading up to and following the Sept. 14 primary, according to new unaudited fundraising disclosures released Thursday by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Bibb’s campaign reported almost $523,000 in contributions and nearly $429,000 in expenditures between Aug. 26 and Oct. 13. Kelley raised more than $416,000 and spent more than $330,000.
The advocates want Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley to promise certain renter rights when a new administration takes over.
Early in-person and mail-in absentee voting begins in Ohio.
Political newcomer Justin Bibb has won the Cleveland mayoral primary, and Council President Kevin Kelley has finished second, dashing former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich’s hopes of returning to the mayor’s office after four decades.
Updated: 11:33 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 The seven candidates seeking to succeed Frank Jackson as mayor of Cleveland spent Tuesday night's debate differentiating themselves on topics including public education and economic development. On the topic of public education, there was widespread consensus that more investment is needed into job preparedness and wraparound services to make the system more effective.
Jackson describes Kelley as "a true Clevelander" who has "made hard decisions" for his constituents.
Candidates seeking to replace Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson in this year’s election gathered Tuesday for a mayoral debate that ranged in topics from housing and healthcare to government transparency and racial equity.
Voters are choosing replacements for Marcia Fudge in District 11 and Steve Stivers in central Ohio's District 15.
After the only Republican who had entered the race withdrew after not submitting enough valid signatures, the remaining candidates are all Democrats.