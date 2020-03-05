Election 2020

-
The former VP is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, but trails the president in Ohio by 2 points
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of states have modified their rules for absentee voting in November's elections.
Residents across Ohio find ways to overcome economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio’s voting precincts normally need 37,000 poll workers on Election Day. But this year, 55,000 are needed.
President Trump attempted to walk back his comments about the Proud Boys, a right-wing group he declined to disavow in Tuesday night's presidential debate. Some GOP lawmakers urged him to clarify.
Inconsistent Ballot Application Data Leads to Undercount of Disenfranchised Voters
With under two weeks to go before early voting begins, two courts are still considering the arguments over whether Ohio’s counties will be allowed to...
Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters discusses early voting and voter registration
SAJE (South Asians for Justice and Equity) Working to Register Voters Ahead of Next Week's Deadline
A guide to debates national and local with an impact on Northeast Ohio for the 2020 elections.