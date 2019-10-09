© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2019

Election 2019

In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.
Ways to Connect
Load More